Cop shoots a woman dead in Manipur, mob torches old police station building

An angry mob set on fire an old police station building in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday night after a head constable allegedly shot dead a woman.

Moirangthem Jemi Devi (36) was shot dead around 10pm at Pallel Mamang Leikai, about 9km east of the Kakching police station, allegedly by Kongkham Birjit Singh, a head constable of the Manipur Police Telecom Organisation who was posted at the Pallel police station.

While the motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, police said the 40-year-old man, who hails from Mayang Imphal, in Imphal West district, surrendered on Saturday. The gun used in the crime was reportedly not his service gun, but his own licensed gun.

After the woman’s death, an irate mob stormed the Pallel police station and set fire to the old building on its premises. Police used tear gas to disperse the mob. Two police personnel were reportedly injured during the confrontation with the mob.

A joint action committee formed in the aftermath of the killing, along with Kakching MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar, called on Chief Minister N Biren Singh and submitted a memorandum with demands including the ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the woman’s family. She is survived by her husband and a daughter.

The chief minister was quoted by sources as saying the policeman had been arrested. He was also said to have promised action against the policeman.