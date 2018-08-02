Manipur govt constitutes committees to monitor influx of immigrants post-NRC draft

Manipur Police has been carrying out boat patrol from Jirimukh to Kapakha besides Latingkhal to Baiboni ghats using three boats in the Jiri and Barak rivers under the initiatives of district SP. Manipur Police has been carrying out boat patrol from Jirimukh to Kapakha besides Latingkhal to Baiboni ghats using three boats in the Jiri and Barak rivers under the initiatives of district SP.

The Manipur government on Thursday constituted two separate committees, state and district level, to monitor the entry or presence of “illegal immigrants” in the state post publication of the final draft of NRC in Assam. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the committees will initiate steps for checking and verification accordingly with immediate effect.

“The state government has been closely monitoring the development of the NRC Assam. We have taken precautionary measures by reinforcing additional security forces at the border areas,” said CM Biren Singh.

Besides creating adequate public awareness in order to effectively counter the situation, the committees would work closely with representatives of civil society organizations for participation in its proceedings when required, added Singh.

Biren further informed that the state government has also established police check post at the Imphal international airport citing intelligence reports for attempts to enter the state by flight.

Official report said the state level committee will be headed by Special Secretary (Home) while the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police as its members.

The district level committee will be headed by the concerned deputy commissioners while Superintendent of Police, SDOs, SDPO, SDCs, OCs will be the members. The committee with local bodies would likely to conduct headcounts if needed.

The committee was formed in addition to deployment of heavy security arrangements in the border districts especially in Jiribam and Senapati, a day after NRC final draft was published in Assam. However, there is no report of detection of illegal immigrant so far.

Police in the district, in addition to foot patrol, has been carrying out boat patrol from Jirimukh to Kapakha besides Latingkhal to Baiboni ghats using three boats in the Jiri and Barak rivers under the initiatives of district SP.

Twenty-five personnel of the 7th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), nine teams of police commandos, two companies of Manipur Rifles, two companies of CRPF and 30 women police personnel have been deployed in Jiribam. Personnel of the 5th Manipur Rifles have been deployed at Vangaichungpao railway station.

In Senapati district, elaborate security arrangements have been made on National Highway 2 at Mao Gate which connects Dimapur with Guwahati. Police and paramilitary forces in other districts have been alerted.

