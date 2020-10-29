Manipur: Congress writes to ECI, alleges Kuki militant threatened bypoll candidate

The Congress party has sought intervention of the Election Commission

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission seeking the intervention of the poll body in taking action against Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) for allegedly threatening its candidate in the fray for Saitu constituency bypoll.

KRA is a signatory of Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Manipur and Centre governments.

In the letter, MPCC president M Okendro Congress said Congress candidate Lamtinthang Haokip, who is contesting for the Saitu vacant seat scheduled an election rally at Kangchup Chingkhong polling station on Wednesday. However, Haokip was forced to call off the rally following a threat from the KRA not to organise the event.

Subsequently, the venue of the meeting was shifted to a neighbouring Twibul village gound. In spite of the shifting of venue the KRA militant fired several rounds of automatic weapons from the nearby hill towards the meeting, alleged the MPCC president.

“The motive is to create fear and scare among the INC candidate’s supporters and voters. It is also a direct attempt on the life of the INC Candidate, VIPs on the dias, as well as the Congress workers and supporter”, said M. Okendro.

Okendro alleged that the KRA were overtly in support of the BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip who is also contesting the constituency.

“The E.C.I. is hereby informed of the above incident to be noted as a serious matter and to take necessary action against the identified U.G who are under Soo protocol signed with the GOI, and to ensure that such incidents do not recur”, said Okendro.

INC candidate Lamtinthang Haokip also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner demanding disqualification of the candidature of rival BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip.

According to police, the firing (blank fire) took place at about 1 pm when the meeting was underway. Police reportedly recovered an empty cartridge of 9mm shell in the vicinity of the venue where the public election rally was held. A suo motto case has been registered at Sapermeina police station in connection with the incident.

Saitu is one of the five assembly constituencies which will go for by-polls in Manipur on November 7.

