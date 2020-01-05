Manipur Congress to govt: ILP lacks clarity, discuss it in Assembly tomorrow

Ibobi Singh also said most of the key provisions in the Manipur People’s Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly in 2018, had not been incorporated in the gazette notification. (Source: File/PTI) Ibobi Singh also said most of the key provisions in the Manipur People’s Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly in 2018, had not been incorporated in the gazette notification. (Source: File/PTI)

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has urged the state government to have a “threadbare discussion” on the guidelines to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, in a special Assembly session convened on Monday.

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh, Sunday said the guidelines laid down for the ILP, introduced recently in the state, lack clarity in many aspects.

He said the gazette notification published on December 31 had failed to clearly define who are “Indigenous” and “Permanent residents”. The guideline has no provision of how long an outsider — for example, a student — would be allowed to stay in the state, he said.

Ibobi Singh also said that most of the key provisions in the Manipur People’s Bill, which was passed by the state Assembly in 2018, had not been incorporated.

Manipur People’s Bill was passed on July 23, 2018 during the fifth session of the eleventh Manipur Legislative Assembly. The Bill defines “Manipuris” and “non-Manipuris” and seeks to regulate the entry and exit of non-Manipuris to protect the interests and identity of Manipuris. “Manipuris” includes the Meiteis, the Pangal Muslims, Manipuri scheduled tribes listed under the Constitution and Indian nationals who have been living in Manipur before 1951.

Singh also suggested Manipur take into consideration the fact that a high-level committee constituted by the Nagaland government had pointed out that the ILP system in their state had many loopholes.

“It has been the desire of the people to implement ILP. As such, the government should take serious initiatives where the regulation can ensure maximum protection to its indigenous populace,” Singh said. “There could not be a more opportune and appropriate time to discuss about the issue than the Assembly to be held tomorrow.”

Manipur Speaker Y Khemchand Singh has re-convened the 9th session of the Assembly for ratification of the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 for extension of reservation to SC, ST communities for another 10 years. The session will have one sitting.

Several civil and students bodies have called the ILP system of the state “flawed”, claiming it has no provision to protects its “land” and “indigenous” population.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App