Manipur: Congress to approach Governor seeking disqualification of 12 ruling MLAs

The Congress has demanded that the BJP government must resign on moral ground.

The Manipur Congress party Saturday said it will approach Governor Dr. Najam Heptulla seeking the disqualification of 12 ruling MLAs who were appointed as the parliamentary secretaries by the BJP Government.

The statement of the opposition party comes two days after the High Court of Manipur pronounced the Manipur Parliamentary Secretary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2012 and the Manipur Parliamentary (Appointment, Salary and Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Repealing Act, 2018 invalid and unconstitutional.

A division bench of the HC delivered the judgment in response to the petitions filed by four persons including two Congress MLAs in 2018 challenging the appointment of parliamentary secretaries at the same time quashing the Act. The HC passed the order based on the ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of Bimolangshu Roy versus state of Assam.

K. Meghachandra Singh, senior Congress MLA, welcoming the judgment, said that the BJP-led Manipur government has been proven to have committed illegal and unconstitutional acts in appointing the 12 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. The 12 ruling MLAs were appointed by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in 2017.

“The Congress party had strongly protested in the Manipur Legislative Assembly against the Repealing Act of 2018 and its saving clause. BJP Government wanted to protect the illegal acts in appointing the 12 Parliamentary Secretaries by inserting the saving clause, but the Manipur High Court completely quashed the Repealing Act as a whole. Today, the high court’s order vindicates the illegality and unconstitutionality done by the BJP Government in Manipur”, said Meghachandra.

Citing the development, the opposition MLA demanded that the BJP government must resign on moral ground.

He also demanded the disqualification of all 12 MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries for enjoying office of profit from 2017 onwards.

Manipur Congress Pradesh Committee (MPCC) president, M. Oken, said the party will submit a representation to the Governor of Manipur with regards to their demands.

