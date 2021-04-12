Manipur Congress seeks to be included as third party in drugs case MHRC registered

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday submitted an application to be included as third party in a suo motu matter registered by Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) in drug cases.

The application was submitted by a team of Congress leaders led by MPCC general secretary S Jeeten and spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

N Jayantakumar Singh, chairman, State Legal Department MPCC, filed the application as a petitioner to the MHRC to implead him, representing MPCC, as a party in the case.

The MHRC on Thursday took up a suo motu case based on news reports quoting BJP MLA L Rameshwor, who alleged that some ministers/MLAs and police officers in the state appeared to have a nexus with drug lords.

The BJP MLA, who is also deputy chairman of the State Planning Board, was speaking at a public function.

“The menace of drugs may have devastating human rights violation consequences and undermine the right to health and the collective human rights of the citizens,” stated the MHRC.

Subsequently, the MHRC directed the state special secretary (Home), and director general of Police, Manipur, to examine the allegations. The commission has asked the state to submit a report by May 5.