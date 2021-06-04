Manipur Congress party demands free vaccinations for all

A delegation of Congress Legislature Party on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, Najma Heptulla demanding free and total vaccination of all the citizens in Manipur.

The delegation was led by CLP Leader and former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh. He was accompanied by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Govindas, AICC CWC Regular Member Gaikhangam and MLA K. Meghachandra.

Okram Ibobi Singh said the state government must initiate a time-bound aggressive and mass vaccination besides random testing which had been taken up lately across the state.

He questioned the rationale behind the delay of the 2nd dose in the state and making those citizens, with 1st dose being inoculated, wait for 3 months while the Prime Minister took the 2nd dose within a gap of one month.

He pointed out that what the testing would do if there were no vaccines, as the vaccination should be given the top priority to save the lives from the severity of Covid infections and Covid deaths.

“Covid-19 has caused unprecedented devastation and immeasurable pain to nearly every Indian family. Tragically, Modi Government has completely abdicated its duty of fighting the Corona and abandoned the people, leaving them to fend for themselves. The truth is that Union BJP Govt. is guilty of criminal mismanagement of Covid-19”, alleged the opposition part in the memorandum.

He said vaccination is the only protection in the midst of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. As other countries started placing purchase orders for vaccines from May 2020, the Modi Government failed India, it further alleged.

“It went on to place its first order of vaccines only in January 2021. As per Government of India, has administered 21.31 crore vaccine doses till 31st May, 2021. But, only 4.45 crore Indians have received both doses of vaccine, which is only 3.17% of India’s population. In last 134 days, the average pace of vaccination is about 16 lakh vaccine doses per day”, stated the memorandum. Citing the current pace, it maintained that it will take over three years for India to vaccinate the entire adult population. If this is the case, how will we save our fellow citizens from the third wave of Corona is the question that Modi Govt. need to answer, it questioned.

The opposition party also suggested that the need of the hour is that BJP Govt. should procure the vaccine and supply for free to the States and private hospitals for the vaccination of the people of India. Also, we need to vaccinate our entire adult population of above 18 years on or before 31 December, 2021, it stated adding the only solution is to vaccinate at least one crore people a day and not at the current average of 16 lakh people a day.