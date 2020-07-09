Manipur Congress MLAs, accused of making BJP MLA quit under duress, get anticipatory bail

Subhaschandra is one of the three MLAs who had defected from the BJP (File/Express photo) Subhaschandra is one of the three MLAs who had defected from the BJP (File/Express photo)

Imphal Sessions Judge Thursday granted anticipatory bail to two Congress legislators accused of confining a BJP MLA and forcing him to sign a resignation letter from the party to defect to the Congress.

Congress MLAs K. Meghachandra and Th. Lokeshwar (former Speaker) moved the bail petition after disqualified BJP MLAs Naoriya Pakhanglakpa and S Subhaschandra filed a complaint against the former.

Subhaschandra is one of the three MLAs who had defected from the BJP and joined the Congress that resulted in a political crisis in the state. He had lodged a complaint at the Patsoi police station, alleging he was physically and mentally tortured and made to sign the resignation letter under duress.

The former MLA claimed he was confined at the Patsoi residence of Huidrom Vikramjit, the managing director of HVS, from June 17 till June 23 where he was pushed and slapped by the Congress MLAs and Vikramjit.

On June 17, Subhaschandra along with two other BJP MLAs, Samuel Jendai and TT Haokip, joined the Congress party at Vikramjit’s residence at Patsoi after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP. They were later disqualified by Speaker’s tribunal under anti-defection law.

In the bail plea, the petitioners said the allegations leveled against them were “totally fabricated”.

The petitioner further said that Subashchandra joined the Congress party of his own accord and the two MLAs and managing director have no connection with his resignation.

Subsequently, the court granted anticipatory bail to the Congress legislators on the condition that in the event of the arrest, the MLAs shall be released on interim bail on paying Rs one lakh as bail bond, and asked them to cooperate with the investigation.

While the next hearing of the case has been fixed on July 16, the court directed the officer in-charge of Patsoi Police station to submit a detailed report on or before the next date of hearing.

