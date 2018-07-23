Manipur: Congress MLA demands action against members who attended all-party meeting chaired by CM

An all-party was convened on Sunday at the CM’s Cabinet hall to discuss issues pertaining to the Manipur University crisis. (File) An all-party was convened on Sunday at the CM’s Cabinet hall to discuss issues pertaining to the Manipur University crisis. (File)

Raising a ‘point of order’ on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Kh Joykishan Singh on Monday demanded ‘suo moto’ action against the members who attended an all-party meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh contended that the all-party meeting was in total violation of rules and procedure of the Assembly and demanded action against those who participated in the conclave.

An all-party was convened on Sunday at the CM’s Cabinet hall to discuss issues pertaining to the Manipur University crisis, the controversy over location of border pillar number 81 and the ongoing peace talks with NSCN-IM. Joykishan said, of the three issues, the Manipur University impasse and the row over border pillar were already enlisted in the agendas of the Monsoon session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which commenced from July 20.

“Discussing agendas enlisted in the business of the House beyond the four walls, when it is in session, is a total violation of rules and procedures of the state Assembly. As a result, the meeting was tantamount to dishonouring the dignity and sanctity of the Assembly, which is the highest forum of the state,” the Congress MLA said.

Asserting that the Assembly did not function under the leader of the House, Joykishan said only the Speaker had the powers to initiate proceedings pertaining to the House.

However, Chief Minister Biren Singh clarified that the meeting was convened to accommodate views of political parties not represented in the state Assembly. “They all have equal rights to share their opinion and suggestion on the burning issues of the state,” he added.

Contending that the meeting was convened after a statement on the issues was presented on the first day of the session, the CM said there was no question of violating any rules of the House. While two more Opposition MLAs voiced their support for Joykishen, Speaker Khemchand Singh cut short the discussion and assured to look into the matter.

