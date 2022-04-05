Manipur: Congress seeks parity between hill and valley districts over removal of AFSPA

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led state government over its recent decision to lift the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) only from valley districts.

The working president of the MPCC, Kh Devabrata, said that by not removing the ‘disturbed’ tag from a single police station area in the hill districts, the BJP government has contradicted its own claim of having improved the law-and-order situation in the state.

In 2004, the then Congress government removed the ‘disturbed area’ tag from six police stations, while the BJP government recently removed the tag from nine more police stations. The state has a total of 70 police stations.

Devabrata said that there should be parity between the hill districts and the valley districts in the removal of the ‘disturbed area’ tag to ease “psychological burden”.

Senior Congress leader T Manga Vaiphei also questioned the rationale behind removing the ‘disturbed area’ tag only in valley districts when the ceasefire agreement between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M) is in place since 1997 and the ‘suspension of operation’ agreement with the Kuki Chin Group has also been effectively implemented.

Earlier, the United Naga Council (UNC) had also questioned the selective lifting of the AFSPA from valley districts in the state.

It urged the Union government ‘to desist from indulging in usual discriminatory action and repeal this outdated draconian law wherever it is in force.’

Manipur is one of the three states where the area under the AFSPA was reduced on April 1.

Of the 15 police stations from where the AFSPA has been withdrawn in Manipur, seven are in Imphal West, four in Imphal East, one each in Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam districts.