Manipur: Congress expels MLA R K Imo who cross-voted in RS polls

R K Imo is Congress MLA from Sagolband constituency in Manipur and BJP Chief Minister N.Biren Singh’s son-in-law

Congress MLA from Sagolband constituency in Manipur and BJP Chief Minister N.Biren Singh’s son-in-law, R K Imo, was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party Thursday.

Imo, along with former Congress chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s nephew Okram Henry, was issued show cause notices by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee last month for having cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls held in June.

On August 10, during the monsoon session of the Manipur Assembly, Okram Henry, along with five other sitting MLAs of the Congress, submitted their resignations to the Manipur Assembly Speaker. Their resignations from the Congress party and from their constituency seats came at a time when Ibobi Singh had called for a trust vote against the Biren-government on the floor of the house.

The resignations by the Congress MLAs ensured that the Congress did not have adequate numbers to defeat the BJP during the no-confidence motion. Last month, ahead of the resignations by the MLAs, eight Congress councillors out of a total of 12 in the Imphal municipal council left the Congress and joined the BJP, strengthening the party’s numbers.

The BJP faced an unprecedented political crisis in June this year, just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, when its ally, the NPP, withdrew support from the government and three BJP MLAs quit the party to join the Congress party on the same day. But with a flurry of resignations from the Congress in favour of the BJP, the tables seem to have been turned now.

