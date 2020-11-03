Manipur: College teacher suspended for speech against Lilong bypoll candidate

Manipur CM N Biren Singh campaigns for Abdul Nasir on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/N Biren Singh)

An assistant professor at Lilong Haoreibi College, in Manipur’s Thoubal district, has been suspended for making allegations against a candidate standing for the Lilong Assembly by-elections on November 7.

M Harekrishna, commissioner of higher and technical education, issued an order suspending the assistant professor, Md Sidiqur Rahman, under Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

According to officials, Sidiqur Rahman attended a meeting on October 21 at the residence of Y Antas Khan, an Independent candidate in the fray for the Lilong by-election. In the meeting, Rahman delivered a speech making certain allegations related to the public activities of Md Abdul Nasir, another candidate from the same constituency. Nasir has recently quit the Congress. He is fighting the election as an Independent, but with the BJP’s backing.

Following Rahman’s speech, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, intimated the Administrative Department of Higher and Technical Education that he had violated Rule 5(1) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and, as such, should be placed under suspension and to appropriate disciplinary proceedings be initiated against him, said the suspension order.

Ramananda Nongmeikapam, joint CEO Manipur, said a complaint was lodged against the assistant professor by a worker of Md Abdul Nasir. Based on instruction from the CEO office, the deputy commissioner conducted an enquiry and submitted a report, said the Joint CEO.

A disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against the assistant professor for violating Rule 5(4) of CCs (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and Para 4.4.2(B)(iv) & (v) of Manual on Model Code of Conduct (For the guidance of Political parties and candidates) & other related guidelines, March, 2019, said the suspension order.

During the period of suspension, Rahman has been ordered not to leave his Headquarters without permission. He will get subsistence allowance as admissible under rules during his period of suspension, it added.

