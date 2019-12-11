Manipur CM: Won’t spare protestors who turn violent, including students

Celebrations in Manipur Wednesday after the ILPS was extended to the state. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh) Celebrations in Manipur Wednesday after the ILPS was extended to the state. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said FIRs will be lodged against all protestors — including students — who use violent means during agitations.

The Chief Minister stated this while making an announcement that the Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) had been enforced in Manipur from Wednesday.

“We don’t mind people organising democratic forms of protests. But I want to make it clear that those who indulge in violence during protests will not be spared. FIR will be lodged against them,” said N Biren Singh.

Singh urged the protestors, particularly students, to avoid indulging in activities that could harm their future careers.

The Chief Minister stated that after the verbal assurance by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament Monday, the extension of Inner Line Permit System to Manipur had been published in the Gazette of India today.

This historic day will remain a remarkable day forever in Manipur. Heartily thanking our iconic leaders for extending ILP in Manipurstate. Today officials gazette notification issued.Koti koti prnaam to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble union Home Minister @AmitShah ji. pic.twitter.com/EVOsfnKUpf — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 11, 2019

He said that with this publication, it is now official that ILPS is being enforced in Manipur with immediate effect.

“Let us take the time to enjoy this moment. This is a dream come true for the people of Manipur. The implementation of this law will protect the indigenous people of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister thanked central leaders, CSOs, Meira Paibis (social acctivists), and political parties for the implementation of ILPS in the state.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd