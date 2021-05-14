Manipur CM urges people to donate oxygen cylinders as Covid-19 cases soar

CM Biren Singh said that 230 doctors and 178 new nurses had been engaged on contract basis to meet the manpower requirement. (Express file photo)

Amid soaring Covid-19 cases in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren urged people, who have oxygen cylinders at home, to donate citing the growing demands for medical oxygen in hospitals. The state on Friday witnessed another record with 726 Covid-19 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The Chief Minister said all these cylinders would be returned to the owners after the pandemic is over.

He said the current daily oxygen requirement of the state has increased to 1200 D-Type cylinders and 450 B-Type cylinders.

Nevertheless, he asked the public not to panic as the government is making all possible efforts and necessary arrangements to effectively tackle the pandemic.

The Chief Minister maintained that the generation of medical oxygen in the state has increased tremendously in the past few weeks. More oxygen is also being brought in from Nagaon, Silchar and Dimapur round the clock, he added.

As such, the government is trying to explore all possible means to ensure there’s no dearth in oxygen supply, he said adding that oxygen generating units of different capacities would be set up in all the districts at the earliest.

In addition to the 50 oxygen concentrators the state had received, around 1,000 more concentrators would arrive in a couple of days.

Stating that RIMS, JNIMS and Shija Hospitals have their own oxygen generating units, CM Singh said that the newly installed units at Churachandpur and Thoubal District Hospitals are also likely to start functioning by May 17.

Singh informed that 230 doctors and 178 new nurses had been engaged on contract basis to meet the manpower requirement. He further said that more ambulances would also be provided to some hill districts soon.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state had received 39,000 doses so far for the vaccination of people in age group 18-44. He urged all those belonging to the age group to register themselves on http://www.cowin.gov.in or Arogya Setu App or UMANG App to receive vaccination schedule on their phone.

He also announced that doctors, nurses and all other personnel, who are directly involved in COVID-19 treatment/duty, would be given incentives of Rs. 500, Rs. 400 and Rs. 150 per day respectively. Moreover, drivers and handymen, who are transporting oxygen cylinders from other states, would also be given Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 per trip respectively.