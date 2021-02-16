Manipur CM says SIT to probe grenade attack on media house, urges journos to lift cease-work

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Tuesday that his government had set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent grenade attack on a local newspaper office. He added that the team is being headed by an SP.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved in the Assembly by opposition MLA Joykishan Singh, the CM assured the House that the perpetrators of the attack will be behind bars soon.

“The police team, after examining footage from CCTVs installed in nearby areas, has narrowed down its search to an area in Imphal West district. We are hopeful that the culprits will soon land in police net,” Singh said.

He informed that security deployment outside media houses has been enhanced in the wake of the incident. Citing measures undertaken by the government to ensure safety of media people, the CM urged journalists to lift suspension of news publication and broadcast and return to work.

Local journalists put a temporary cease on news production in protest of the attack and alleging lack of security. They have been staging a sit-in demanding action against the culprits and measures to boost safety of all those involved with media work. The cease-work protest entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

Spearheaded by All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur, the scribes continued with their sit-in demonstration at Keishampat in Imphal on the day.



CCTV footage of Saturday’s attack shows a woman driving up near the newspaper office in a scooter and lobbing a grenade. So far, no militant group or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suspension of work is likely to be prolonged as the journalists’ fraternity, at a general body meeting on Monday, decided to serve a 48-hour ultimatum on the state. They said if the government fails to meet their demand by the stipulated time, they will convene another meeting to decide their future course of action.