Manipur CM reviews preparations for G-20 events in state, says preparation almost complete

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Monday reviewed the ongoing work for the upcoming G-20 events in the state and said the preparations are almost complete.

The chief minister inspected the work at the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district of Manipur where the G-20 events will be organised from February 16 to 18.

“Preparation for the upcoming G-20 events in the state is almost complete with the blessings of the people”, said Singh.

Paid a visit to the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district today. Pleased to see the preparations being undertaken to deliver a unique experience to the G20 delegates who will be arriving in the state from several foreign countries. pic.twitter.com/xWqSZ36oJB — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 13, 2023

Singh urged people to showcase their best hospitality towards the visiting international delegates and ensure that there are no disturbances like bandhs or blockades. “Let us all show a calm, peaceful and developing state to the visiting delegates so that they are eager to set up businesses and establishments in the state,” he added.

During his two-day visit in Imphal in November last year, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had announced that the G-20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country including Manipur.