Manipur: CM says provision in ILP system empowers state govt to relax guidelines

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday that a provision in the newly introduced Inner Line Permit (ILP) system gives the state government “an inherent power to relax any of the guidelines at its discretion”.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of several civil and student bodies expressing concerns over the ILP system, saying it is inadequate to protect Manipur’s land and indigenous people. The state Congress party too has said the ILP lacks clarity and sought a detailed discussion on the guidelines to implement it.

The Chief Minister claimed the said provision also provides the Home Department the power to rule on any issue not addressed in the guidelines, adding that the government welcomes positive suggestions and advice on the proper implementation of ILP.

Biren Singh further said registration counters for providing ILP to non-locals have been opened at various areas and police stations, and camps will be organised in hill districts soon, along with the introduction of a computerised registration system for ILP.

The Chief Minister said unlike previous governments, the current central government had “transformed into reality the dreams of Manipur’s people” by extending the ILP cover to the state, and that the BJP was committed to protecting the indigenous population of the state.

