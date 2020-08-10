Manipur CM N Biren Singh wins trust vote, eight Congress MLAs absent

Singh had moved the trust motion on Friday

Manipur CM N Biren Singh won the confidence motion via voice vote in the Assembly on Monday, retaining the coalition government led by the BJP in the northeastern state. Eight Congress legislators were absent during the voting.

Singh had moved the trust motion on Friday in the wake of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition Congress.

The Congress moved the no-confidence motion on July 28 after the state government did not act on the Opposition’s demand to hand over to the CBI the high-profile drug seizure case involving former BJP leader Lukhosei Zou.

The Congress chief whip K Govindas had issued a whip to its legislators, asking them to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister.

The three-line whip said all members of the party must be in the House from 11 am of August 10 till the end of the session and take part in discussion and voting as per the directive of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

The 60-member House now has a strength of 53, including the Speaker Y Khemchand, after four members were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three BJP MLAs resigned. The Congress has 24 MLAs and the ruling coalition has 29 members, including the Speaker, 18 BJP legislators, four MLAs each from NPP and NPF, one each from Trinamool Congress and Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent MLA.

