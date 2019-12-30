Manipur CM N Biren Singh leads rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act

The rally attended by thousands of BJP workers, supporters, was led by Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File) The rally attended by thousands of BJP workers, supporters, was led by Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that debates or discussion on the amended Citizenship Law are not worth it in the context of Manipur, citing the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering in Bishnupur district after a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organised by the BJP Manipur Pradesh. The rally which was a part of the party’s nationwide Jana Jagran, a pro-CAA campaign, was held amid strong criticism from opposition parties and civil society organizations.

The rally attended by thousands of BJP workers, supporters including BJP MLAs, was led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The rally started from Moirang and concluded at Kumbi Khunou ground where a public meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Manipur need not worry about CAA as the state has been protected by ILP system.

As such, he questioned the logic of creating confusion among the public by organising protests against the Act which will not be implemented in the state.

The chief minister urged the public to shift focus on the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise and also the welfare of the state.

Singh suggested that it was time that people show their gratitude to the BJP central leaders who have fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the state to protect its indigenous population.

“With the implementation of ILP system, the fear of the indigenous population that they would be rendered minority due to immigrant influx, will no longer loom large,” he said.

