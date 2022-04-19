Manipur CM, ministers call on PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The development comes two days after the BJP government in the state led by Singh expanded his ministry to full strength, 12 ministerial posts, with the induction of six more ministers.

Soon after the induction ceremony, Singh said that the portfolios would be distributed to the newly-inducted ministers in a few days.

While speculations are doing the rounds that Singh’s visit could be related to the distribution of portfolios, a highly reliable source from the state BJP said Singh’s meeting with the central leaders was nothing but a courtesy call after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time.

“Called on Hon’ble PM Sh@narendramodi Ji today & I had the privilege to discuss various initiatives that the state govt. has taken up to sustain peace & development in Manipur. Also, apprised him about the steps that we have taken up to fight drugs & corruption in the state”, tweeted the chief minister.

In another tweet, Singh along with his cabinet ministers were seen posing with Rajnath Singh. His cabinet colleagues are Y Khemchand Singh, Th Biswajit, Govindas Konthoujam.

“Along with my cabinet colleagues, I had the honour of meeting our Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji in New Delhi today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the security of the state as well as the welfare of the defence forces stationed in Manipur,” Singh tweeted.