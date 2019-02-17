Manipur CM hands over rescued human trafficking victims to Nepal embassy

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Sunday handed over 179 Nepali citizens including 147 women, rescued by Manipur police from different places of the state, to the officials of Nepal Embassy.

The rescued victims were handed over to a delegation of Nepal embassy led by Counsellor Prakash Adhikari in an official event held at the indoor stadium, Khuman Lampak Imphal. Adhikari and the team have been camping in Imphal since February 8, to oversee the identification process for deportation. “We cannot imagine what would have been the future of these rescued victims if the Manipur Government had not taken up measures for rescue operations very seriously,” said Prakash Adhikari.

While thanking Manipur Government, he assured that the Nepalese Government would extend full co-operation to the state in any matters in the future.

The trafficking victims were rescued from different hotels of Imphal, Moreh and other places earlier this month, in the biggest rescue operation in the region. They (rescued) were on their way to be trafficked to the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries via Moreh town of Manipur, bordering Myanmar. In the rescue operations which lasted for several days, police have also arrested five traffickers who are now in judicial custody.

The Social Welfare Department of Manipur has been sheltering the victims in eight different Centres run by different NGOs after they were rescued.

After a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was received on February 14, the State Home Department issued an order on February 16 to pave way for their deportation/repatriation to Nepal.

The rescued victims began their journey today to Panitanki- Kakarbhitta border escorted by eight officials of the Manipur Social Welfare Department and two Sub-Inspectors and a constable of the State Police.

According to Manipur Alliance for Child Rights, as many as 310 women from Nepal have crossed into Myanmar, from December 2018 till January this year, through Moreh border town based on data found from the immigration office at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Moreh. Securities have been put on high alert at the border town since the rescue of the Nepal nationals.