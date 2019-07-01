Manipur CM chairs high-level meeting to tackle possible drought

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to chalk out a plan in view of a possible drought looming in the state due to insufficient rainfall.

Advertising

In June, Manipur, besides the other northeastern states, received 41 percent less rainfall than normal, raising concerns over the kharif crops and a severe shortage of drinking water.

According to an official source, the Agriculture Department presented an action plan, including proposals for the alternative varieties of paddy of shorter duration, community nursery and compensatory plantation.

On a similar note, the Water Resources Department proposed special measures for irrigation facilities such as water pumps and alternative varieties of seeds in the wake of a drought, the source said.

Advertising

Following the discussion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take appropriate measures accordingly. He also said 100 pumps will be procured by the state government to deal with the situation.

Singh also said that another review of the rainfall situation will be conducted within a week and action will be initiated accordingly.

The meeting was attended by ministers, MLAs, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretary of Finance, and Commissioner Planning, commissioner PHED, commissioner of agriculture, secretary of water resources, the director of agriculture and chief engineer of the minor irrigation department.

.