Manipur CM Biren Singh pays tribute to victims of Churachandpur ambush

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday paid homage to the soldiers and civilians killed in an ambush by militants in the state’s Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Singh led top police and military officers in laying wreaths on the mortal remains of the soldiers of 46 Assam Rifles and their family members at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport. Later, the remains were flown to their respective states.

With a heavy heart, paid floral tributes to the our gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack yesterday. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/jDuALtSDkP — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 14, 2021

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles Col Viplav Tripathi, his wife, their five-year-old son and four Quick Reaction Team personnel were killed in an ambush by militants on Saturday at Behiang village in Churachandpur near the Indo-Myanmar border. Six jawans sustained injuries in the attack. The proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Singh strongly condemned the “terrorist” attack on the Assam Rifles convoy. Expressing his condolences, the chief minister said the government will not tolerate such terrorist activities in the state.

He maintained that he has instructed the Home Department and paramilitary forces to arrest and punish the perpetrators according to the rule of law. The chief minister also assured that the government would strengthen security forces in border areas of the state.

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), the Manipur DGP and top officers of security forces also paid homage to the deceased.