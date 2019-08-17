Manipur CM launches scheme to improve infrastructure in government schools

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday launched a scheme to improve infrastructure of government schools in the state.

Advertising

The scheme named as named “School Fagadaba” (Make education bettter) was launched at the cabinet hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where the CM interacted with dignitaries and officials present at seven different schools through video conferencing.

He said the objective of the scheme was to ensure better infrastructure, quality education and overall improvement of government schools to make them model schools.

The state government is mulling installation of biometric attendance machines in government schools to ensure the presence of teachers at their posting places, he added.

Advertising

The project is aimed at improving 60 government schools across the state, in as many assembly constituencies.

The mission was first launched by the CM Biren Singh at a function held at Yumnam Huidrom Government High School, in Imphal West District on January 18.

Under the mission, one High or Higher Secondary School in each Assembly Constituency was selected in the first phase. Manipur has 60 Assembly Constituencies. The overall objective of the mission is to improve the government schools in terms of physical and manpower gaps and increase in enrollment of students.

CM Biren Singh also said that around 2,200 teachers/lecturers had applied for posting in the model schools selected in all 60 Assembly constituencies under the mission.

The state education department has set a target to increase enrollment of students from 26,000 at present to around 44,000 in the next academic session.

Once a teacher is posted in these schools, he or she would stay there for at least 3 years, he said.

The CM also assured additional infrastructures like decent school campus, sufficient school furniture, outdoor gymnasium, separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water facilities among other basic standards as per the Right to Education (RTE) norms.