Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Manipur CM Biren Singh: 48 foreigners held in drive against illegal immigrants

Twenty-four people suspected to be either Bangladeshi Muslims or Rohingya were picked up from Imphal East on Wednesday, Singh wrote on Facebook.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File)

As many as 48 foreign nationals including suspected Rohingya from Myanmar were arrested by the Manipur police in a massive crackdown against illegal immigrants on Wednesday.

“We have started a statewide drive to root out this menace and will continue till we achieve our goal. I humbly request my beloved citizens of the state to cooperate in this fight against illegal immigrants,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook.

Fourteen people suspected to be Bangladeshi Muslims staying without valid inner-line permits (ILP) were arrested in the Kakching police station limits, the chief minister wrote, adding that 10 foreigners were arrested in the Pallel police station limits.

The chief minister further said that some locals were found to be sheltering illegal immigrants and helping them get fake Aadhaar cards.

“All officials who are found involved in permitting illegal immigrants in the state will be severely dealt with,” Singh wrote. He termed the sheltering of illegal immigrants as the “biggest threat” to the state.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:09:23 pm
Intensive negotiations ongoing for Diwali trade pact with India, says UK

Live Blog

