Manipur CM Biren Singh expands cabinet to full strength with six more ministers

The Biren Singh-led Manipur government has filled up all the 12 ministerial posts with the induction on Saturday of six more ministers—five from the BJP and one from the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The five BJP ministers are Sapam Ranjan from the Konthoujam constituency, Th Basanta from Nambol, L Susindro Singh from Khurai, H Dingo from Sekmai, Letpao Haokip from Tengnoupal. With the induction of the NPF’s Khasim Vashum from the Chingai constituency, the party now has two ministers in the state.

Their oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, other ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats and top police officials were also in attendance.

Five of the six legislators are first-time ministers. Letpao Haokip was a minister in the previous BJP-led government as well.

Singh said the new ministers would get their portfolios in a couple of days. “Now that our government is in full strength, we will put our full effort to deliver on the assurance and commitment given to the public during the election,” he said.

Singh was sworn in as chief minister for the second term along with five other ministers on March 21. The five ministers were the BJP’s Th Biswajit, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen, Y Khemchand Singh and Th Satyabrata Singh as well as the NPF’s Awangbou Newmai.

The BJP got the absolute majority by winning 32 seats in the House of 60 members in the election. Even before the results were declared, the chief minister had said the BJP was open to alliances except with its former ally National People’s Party (NPP), which emerged as the second-largest party with seven seats. Interestingly, despite having been disowned by the BJP, the NPP supports the government led by the saffron party.

The JD(U), NPF, the newly formed Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), and two independent MLAs have also extended support to the BJP-led government. While the JD(U) has six MLAs, the NPF has five and the KPA two legislators.