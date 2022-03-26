Manipur CM Biren Singh announces 100-day plan for citizen-centric governance

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a plan on Saturday to provide momentum to the new BJP government. Titled “100 Action Points for First 100 Days”, the plan aims to strengthen citizen-centric governance, fill gaps in infrastructure, quicken economic growth and strive for inclusive development of the state.

Spelling out some of the 100 points, the chief minister said that a subdivision monitoring mission would be launched to ensure development reaches every person. The mission would focus on transparent delivery of public services, inclusive growth, speedy implementation of programmes, accessibility of the administration and regular functioning of government offices.

The ‘Sub Divisional Monitoring Mission’ have been initiated. Under this mission, each Sub-Division will have a Prabhari to identify the shortcomings in the sub-division such as infrastructure, health education etc and also among the households. #100DaysActionPlan pic.twitter.com/iPHbk26ekM — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 26, 2022

Health camps would be organised in each block during the first 100 days. Other points included plans for solar power systems for health facilities in Tamenglong, Chandel and Churachandpur; a paid ward with 18 rooms at the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences; 16,000 old-age pensions; 16 model anganwadi centres; pensions to 10,000 widows; Rs 25,000 incentives to poor girls; 50,000 prepaid power meters; an interstate bus terminal at Sekmai; amusement parks in Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Churachandpur and Chandel; a water theme park in Thenguchingjin, Imphal East; Manipur Start-Up 2.0 with a corpus fund of Rs100 crore; a new civil secretariat complex; and an expanded Greater Imphal Master Plan 2041.

The government has reconstituted the anti-corruption cell in the chief minister’s office. The in-charge will be an officer not below the rank of administrative secretary. Two other officers—one not below the rank of deputy secretary and the other not below the rank of additional superintendent of police—will be assigned to the cell. The cell will receive public complaints and transfer them for necessary action within 24 hours, the chief minister said.