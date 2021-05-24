Manipur CM assures oxygen plant for every district in state

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday assured that one oxygen plant each will be set up in every district in the state.

The announcement was made during his visit to the three hill districts of Manipur – Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong – to take stock of Covid-19 situation.

During the visit, Singh conducted series of meetings with members of district task force, civil bodies and NGO leaders to review the measures adopted by the respective districts.

He assured that the state would provide all possible assistance to the districts in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health department in the district, in consultation with the concerned deputy commissioners, had been empowered to engage required number of doctors, nurses and other staff on contract basis if required, he said adding three ambulances each for every district are in the pipeline.

“The government is trying its best to save lives and help citizens in every nook and corner of the state. One oxygen plant each for every district will be established very soon,” Singh further added.

He also announced that a tourist resort located at Shirui would be converted to a 75-bedded Covid hospital having 10 ventilators.

Singh further informed that the state has approved a 1000 LPM PSA oxygen generator plant for Ukhrul through the Tribal Affairs and Hill department. The site for the same has been identified at the district hospital and the work will start soon.

According to the Ukhrul district administration, the total number of persons vaccinated in the district is 10,656 including health workers, Covid frontline workers and others. The cumulative number of positive cases is 342 out of which 115 are active now and 216 have recovered. 18 patients have been referred to JNIMS. The district also has reported 9 deaths.

In Senapati, Singh assured that an oxygen plant having a capacity of producing 200 cylinders per day would be set up soon.

In addition to the existing 246-bedded Covid Care Centre set up in Senapati, isolation ward at the district hospital would be increased from 15 to 37 beds, including 10 ICU beds, he added.

More ventilators and ICU Monitor will be provided, he further stated adding that a 1000 LPM PSA oxygen plant has been approved for the district.

For Tamenglong, Chief Minister Singh promised an oxygen plant with a capacity to refill 100 cylinders daily.

As per the report from Chief Medical Officer, Tamenglong’s Covid recovery rate currently stands at 94.20 percent. Nearly 26,275 samples have been tested so far, while 5,953 people have been vaccinated with first dose and 1,915 people have been vaccinated with the second dose. Seven people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district.

The Chief Minister also handed over 10 oxygen concentrators to Tamenglong CMO, and assured a vehicle for CMO.