Manipur orders closure of schools as Covid-19 cases increase

The Manipur government on Tuesday issued an order for closure of schools with immediate effect as Covid-19 cases rise sharply in the state.

H Gyan Prakash, commissioner Education department, said in an order that there has been a recent increase in an “absolute” number of COVID-19 cases and the test positivity ratio is over 15 per cent.

The order further stated that children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated, thus increasing their vulnerability to COVID-19 significantly.

“In consideration for the health safety of children, all the schools (government/government aided/ private schools/ schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the state shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till July 24 in public interest,” the order stated.

On Tuesday, 59 persons, including 26 men and 33 women, tested positive. With this, the cumulative number of positive cases stands at 1,37,543. There has been no death in the past 24 hours.