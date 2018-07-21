Manipur: Civil bodies oppose govt’s move to lift ban on liquor

The proposed move of the Manipur Government to pass Bill, however, is drawing flak from many corners. (Representational Image) The proposed move of the Manipur Government to pass Bill, however, is drawing flak from many corners. (Representational Image)

The BJP led Manipur government on Friday tabled the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment Bill), 2018, on the first day of the two days long monsoon assembly session. The bill is likely to be passed in next sitting, on Monday. The proposed move of the Manipur Government to pass Bill, however, is drawing flak from many corners.

While All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj), a women organisation on Saturday took out a rally on the streets in Imphal, Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) also organised a sit-in demonstration in different parts of the state, against the state government’s move. Women protestors set off the rally at Keishampat and marched towards the chief minister’s office. However, they were stopped by the police. Later, five selected representatives of the women body met the chief minister.

“We oppose the bill to save the youth of the state. If the bill is passed we will join hands with other women organisations and agitate until it is withdrawn,” said Thokchom Ramani, president of Nupi Samaj.

CADA, a vigilante group taking up measures to socially control the menace of alcoholism and drugs, has threatened to oppose it tooth and nail if the state government passed the bill. CADA felt the decision to produce liquor and exporting as surprising when 53 percent male and six percent female consume liquor in the state.

It questioned the government whether exporting liquor outside Manipur will prevent people from consuming alcohol. It would be a fatal mistake to take the decision with a narrow view to improve the state’s economy, said the organisation.

CADA pointed out that 30 percent of the crime rate in Bihar was reduced in a month when Nitish Kumar banned in the entire state. It asked why the state government is taking a keen interest in the production of alcohol instead of taking initiatives to resolve the burning Manipur University Issue.

Manipur was declared as dry state on 1991 after enacting the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991. The ban was lifted in 2002, in five hill districts of Manipur after making amending to the act.

In 2015, the Congress government led by Okram Ibobi also attempted to lift liquor prohibition from the state. However, the proposed move failed to see the light of the day.

