Number of students enrolled in government schools increased: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said that there has been a sharp increase in the number of students enrolled in government schools under the ‘School Fagathansi Mission’.

The ‘School Fagathansi Mission’ is an ambitious scheme launched by the Manipur government on January 18 last year with the objective to give a facelift to government schools by developing modern infrastructure and deputing adequate manpower to enhance enrolment.

Singh said that under the mission, two more schools would soon be inaugurated in Hill districts.

He stated that adequate funds for the mission had been included in the state budget.

A sum of Rs. 43 crore had been earmarked in the Revised Estimate (RE) and another Rs 25 crore in the Budget Estimate, he added.

Under the ‘School Fagathansi Mission’, one government school each in all the 60 Assembly constituencies of the state has been selected for the upgradation as model schools in the first phase. All these schools would be run and developed in a uniform pattern.

The chief minister said that a monthly review meeting would be held to track progress and identify the needs of the schools run under the mission. After the inauguration of 60 schools in each constituency, another 60 schools would also be identified soon for the next phase, he added.

He also stressed on the need to change the education pattern of the state so that children can be nurtured in a manner which makes them responsible citizens and job creators rather than those who aspire to seek only government jobs.

He further said that around 14,000 drop-out students had been enrolled again in different schools under the ‘Lairik Tamhanlasi’ scheme. The ‘Lairik Tamhanlasi’ scheme was launched in March 2018 to ensure that no child is left behind to get their basic right to education up to the Higher Secondary Stage of Education (Class IX-XII).

