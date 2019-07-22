Manipur: Police name 13 in sexual assault case, chargesheet filed

Police on Monday filed chargesheet against 13 persons including former Principal of a school in the sexual assault case of a minor.

The chargesheet names top office-bearers of the institution and leaders of a student body as co-accused under section 21 of POCSO Act, for failing to report the offence.

While the main accused is in judicial custody, the police is yet to arrest the other co-accused saying that they were co-operative during the investigation and that the matter has been intimated to the court.

Police said that the sexual assault took place on January 18 evening at the quarter of the accused. However, an FIR was filed on the morning of February 21 following an email received by the concerned Superintendent of Police from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after which the accused was arrested.

Prior to NCPCR’s email to the SP, two separate investigations had been conducted in the matter.