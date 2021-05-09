Manipur: Centre allocates over 18,000 quintals of rice for May, June

Enlisted members and persons not possessing a valid ration card of the National Food Security Act will not be covered under the scheme. (Representational Photo)

The Central government has allocated 9,3007.95 quintals of rice each for the months of May and June for Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

According to CAF and PD, the said quantity was allocated under PMGKAY-Phase-III in order to provide additional 5 kilograms of free rice to each person each month.

The scheme will benefit all ration card holders. Enlisted members and persons not possessing a valid ration card of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) will not be covered, as per the guidelines of the scheme, the department said. The allocation of rice will be over and above the normal NFSA allocation, the department added.

Of the total allocation, Jiribam district will get 1,509.50 quintals, Kangpokpi 5,436.05 quintals, Bishnupur 9,731.50 quintals, Tengnoupal 1,527.45 quintals, Chandel 2,110.20 quintals, Pherzawl 1,105.10 quintals, Churachandpur 5,814 quintals, Imphal East 14,334.70 quintals, Imphal West 19,768.90 quintals, Senapati 4,752.20 quintals, Noney 954.85 quintals, Tamenglong 3,333.80 quintals, Kakching 6,512.95 quintals, Thoubal 11,291.85 quintals, Ukhrul 3,819.30 quintals and Kamjong 1,095.60 quintals.