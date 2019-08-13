Manipur celebrates Patriots’ day, remembers fallen heroes of Anglo-Manipuri war

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led the state in paying tributes to heroes of Manipur, who fought against the British during Anglo-Manipuri War, at the Bir Tikendrajit Park (aka Sahid Minar) situated in the heart of Imphal.

On this day, August 13, 1891, Manipur prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal were hanged publicly at the park by the British for waging war against the empire. The day is considered as a red-letter day in the history of Manipur and is annually observed as “Patriots’ Day”.

On the same day, Niranjan Subedar, Kajao and Chirai Naga were hanged to death inside the Manipur jail. The British deported Maharaj Kulachandra and 21 others to Kalapani, the present-day Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

To commemorate the war heroes, Patriots’ Day is organised across the state wherein floral tributes are offered to the fallen heroes.

“The Manipuris showed to the world their unflinching patriotic courage and spirit of sacrifice to challenge the then mighty British Empire. The Day reminds us of the heroic acts of the Manipuris – both known and unknown – on different war fronts of the Anglo Manipur War, 1891,” said Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, speaking during the state function held at Bir Tikendrajit Park.

The Governor said that the Manipuri proved that freedom can neither be traded away nor ceded at any cost under any circumstances.

The unconquerable spirit of the Manipuris and their classic example of patriotism will remain not only as a part of our glorious history but also a unique example of patriotism in the world history, added Heptulla.

Stating that Manipur has over the years been facing a series of problems, the Governor said only collective effort can solve it otherwise we will continue to dither on the road to development.

“Manipur has to come up with its own solutions to its problems and if we wait for others to intervene, then we may lose everything,” said Heptulla.

She also appealed to the people that the phenomenon of calling bandhs or economic blockades at the drop of the hat, even for minor incidents has harmed the pace of development in the State and such acts need to be avoided’.

“The belief that the administration listens only when violence is resorted is misplaced and must be dispelled. But at the same time, the administration should not only be responsive but should also seen to be responsive,” she suggested.

The Manipur Chief Minister said one should uphold the true spirit patriotism through actions not merely by lip service. The state function was attended by MPs, cabinet ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats, top security brass among others.