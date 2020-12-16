Manipur: CBI raids residence of senior AG office staff; recovers cash, ornaments

The sleuths reportedly recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh and land purchase documents, among others.

A CBI team on Wednesday raided the residence of a senior accounts officer employed at the Accountant General (AG) office in Manipur.

The officer was identified as Budichandra Naorem, a residennt of Uripok Ahanthem Leikai in Imphal West district.

According to a highly placed source, the raid was conducted after the Sessions Judge, under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, issued a search warrant in connection with a case registered by the Imphal branch of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The raid started around 7.30 am and ended late in the evening. No one was allowed to enter or move out of the residence during the search operation.

The sleuths reportedly recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh and land purchase documents, among others.

On October 16, the ACB’s Imphal branch carried out a similar raid at the residence of another senior official at the AG office, recovering Rs 54 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 24 lakh.

The official was identified as Konjengbam Ibothem, hailing from Wangoo Sandangkhong but residing at Sagolband Meino Leirak in the Imphal police station area.

The CBI filed a case against Ibothem (u/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (b) of PC Act, 1988, amended in 2018) for holding disproportionate assets.

Ibothem had allegedly acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, in his name and that of his family members, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. The assets, amounting to Rs.58,75,321 were acquired in the period between August 1, 2005 and July 30, 2020.

