Manipur: CBI files chargesheet against 10 more police in fake encounter case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI on Friday filed chargesheet against 10 personnel of the Manipur Police in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, in connection with an alleged fake encounter case that took place in 2009.

The chargesheet was submitted by DS Chauhan DSP CBI in the killing of six persons in the alleged encounter during a combined operation conducted by the Manipur Police Commandos and 12-Maratha Light Infantry (MLI) in the intervening night of September 8, 2009, at Awang Khunou, along National Highway-53 under Patsoi police station, Imphal West district.

This is the eighth chargesheet filed by the SIT after it was constituted by the agency in compliance to a Supreme Court order issued on July 14, 2017, to probe the alleged extrajudicial executions in as many as 1528 cases allegedly perpetrated by Army, paramilitary and Manipur police.

The Supreme Court issued the order in response to a petition filed by Extra-Judicial Execution Victims Family Association Manipur (EEVFAM) and Human Rights Alert.

The CBI in the chargesheet mentioned that several inconsistencies were found in the accounts given by the security personnel during the course of the investigation conducted by the agency and local police. The police commandos reportedly fired 119 bullets and the troops of 12-MLI fired 98 bullets. However, only 12 fired bullet cartridges were recovered from the encounter site. The agency pointed out that well-trained security personnel fired a large number of bullets in retaliation to only three bullets reportedly fired by the deceased.

The six deceased have been identified as Kshetrimayum Govind Singh of Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, Ngasepam Danny Singh of Sega Road Khwairakpam Leikai, Md. Tomba of Mayang Imphal Konchak, Ahongbam Oken Singh of Langol Ningthou Leimakhun, Md. Mujibur Rehman of Uchiwa Wangbal and Md. Ajgar Ali of Barbetta road Assam.

Further pointing out other inconsistencies, it prayed to the court to take cognisance of the offence under section 302, 201 and 34 IPC against the 10 police personnel and the accused be summoned for trial.

The role of the other co-accused is being looked into, said the agency.