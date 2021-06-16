Manipur cancels board exams for classes X and XII due to ongoing Covid-19 crisis

The minister said a 14-member committee has been constituted to come up with an alternative mechanism for evaluation of students of classes X and XII. (Representational photo)

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen Singh on Wednesday announced that the state has decided to cancel board exams for classes X and XII due to the Covid crisis.

The decision was taken after thorough deliberation and consultation with the stakeholders and local educationalists and experts, he said.

“This was really a tough decision. But the pandemic has affected many sectors and the education sector is one of the areas of major concern,” he added.

The minister said a 14-member committee has been constituted to come up with an alternative mechanism for evaluation of students of classes X and XII. The committee will be headed by commissioner of the education sector as the chairman and director of the sector as the convenor.

The committee will devise a mechanism based on students are evaluated and final marks and certificates are awarded, he said, adding that the system has to be approved by the government.

The minister said that there will be a varied range of reactions from students and guardians regarding the decision. “But we become helpless when these unseen complications like these come up,” he said.

He appealed to everyone to acknowledge the fact that the decision was taken based on the ongoing Covid crisis and cooperate with the government’s decision.