Manipur cabinet to convene special Assembly session to discuss Indo solution, Citizenship Bill

Manipur state cabinet Friday approved to convene a special assembly session from December 18 to discuss issues confronting the state.

Manipur Government spokesperson Th Radheshyam said, “the objective of the Assembly session is to address the issue concerning the state particularly the Indo-Naga issue and Citizenship Amendment Bill”. While the duration of the Assembly is yet to be fixed, Radheshyam informed that all the “burning issues” of the state will be discussed in detail.

The emergency cabinet meeting was held this evening close on the heels of the decision of a public convention to continue with the ongoing “people’s movement to protect the unity and integrity of Manipur.

The public convention was organised by COCOMI to take a consensus on the future course of its ongoing protest based on the verbal assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Noting the verbal assurance given by Amit Shah to the 18 members of COCOMI delegation that Government of Manipur, Opposition parties and Civil Society Organisaions (CSO) will be consulted in case anything to affect Manipur is to be included in the final Agreement with NSCN-IM is not acceptable to the people of Manipur as it does not imply the “consent” of people, the meet resolved.

In addition to the decision to continue the protest, the convention also adopted a handful of resolution which included demanding a special Assembly session from Manipur Government by December 10.

The meeting also opposed the Government of India to create any kind of Autonomous Territorial Council in Manipur based on ethnic lines as the consequence of the Peace Talk with NSCN-IM as it reflected in the intention of the Union Home Minister during the deliberation with COCOMI delegation in New Delhi.

It contended that the issue of ethnic harmony and administrative set up for the inclusive benefit of the people shall not be decided by GoI or a section of CSOs but by the mutual discussion among the various communities residing in the state.

