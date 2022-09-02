scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Manipur cabinet okays staff selection commission rules to create posts

The cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat, chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wherein 33 agendas were discussed and approved

The cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

The Manipur cabinet Thursday gave its consent to the enactment of the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Rules, 2022 for the creation of posts for the commission.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat, chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wherein 33 agendas were discussed and approved.

Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar said the decision was taken with the objective to enhance governance and maintain transparency in the recruitment of government jobs.

“The state government is giving its best efforts to maintain transparency in the recruitment of government jobs and the constitution of Manipur Staff Selection Commission is a step forward in achieving the objective,” said the minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The cabinet meeting approved the appointment of retired IAS or IPS officers, who are well versed in the service rules, for the post of chairman.

Other Reads |Manipur’s Linthoi Chanambam, first Indian to win gold in world judo, returns home to hero’s welcome

“The state will maintain transparency and sincerity in the recruitment of the post by publishing advertisements in the public domain,” the minister added.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly in the recently-concluded Budget session unanimously passed the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2022. Subsequently, on August 9, Manipur Governor La Ganesan gave his assent and the same was published in the Manipur gazette on August 27.

Advertisement

The state cabinet also approved the setting up of 34 police outposts along the Indo-Myanmar border. The areas where the proposed police outposts were to be set earlier were managed by the Assam Rifles, said the minister.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:58:35 pm
Next Story

Brahmastra, other films to be available at a low price on September 16. Here’s why

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement