Manipur cabinet okays staff selection commission rules to create posts

The Manipur cabinet Thursday gave its consent to the enactment of the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Rules, 2022 for the creation of posts for the commission.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat, chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wherein 33 agendas were discussed and approved.

Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar said the decision was taken with the objective to enhance governance and maintain transparency in the recruitment of government jobs.

“The state government is giving its best efforts to maintain transparency in the recruitment of government jobs and the constitution of Manipur Staff Selection Commission is a step forward in achieving the objective,” said the minister.

The cabinet meeting approved the appointment of retired IAS or IPS officers, who are well versed in the service rules, for the post of chairman.

“The state will maintain transparency and sincerity in the recruitment of the post by publishing advertisements in the public domain,” the minister added.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly in the recently-concluded Budget session unanimously passed the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2022. Subsequently, on August 9, Manipur Governor La Ganesan gave his assent and the same was published in the Manipur gazette on August 27.

The state cabinet also approved the setting up of 34 police outposts along the Indo-Myanmar border. The areas where the proposed police outposts were to be set earlier were managed by the Assam Rifles, said the minister.