Manipur cabinet resolves to replace Assam Rifles check post by state police

Manipur cabinet has resolved to remove check-post set up by the Assam Rifles (AR) along the state highways and replace it by a check-post man by the state police taking serious note of the alleged molestation of a lady IPS officer by a jawan of AR.

Manipur government spokesperson Th Radheshyam said that the decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held on Friday evening. “The state government is seriously concerned about the alleged molestation which is drawing flak from different organizations including organised service of the state and central government,” he said.

Radheshyam informed that the state government will soon approach the Home ministry to pursue the matter and submit a proposal to replace AR with the state police force.

Stating that the AR would be used for only guarding the border areas, he said if the need arises CRPF will be requisitioned to assist the state force.

Responding to queries on the allegation raised by AR, the government spokesperson said that it has brought to the notice of the authority that the lady police officer was on official duty.

“We have received information from the Superintendent concerned that the lady officer was sent on special duty”, said the spokesperson adding that the talks are going on with the DG AR and chief secretary of Manipur to find a solution to the issue.

The victim was allegedly molested by an AR jawan last Sunday near the Indo-Myanmar border while returning from official duty. The lady officer has lodged a complaint with the police and Manipur Comission for Manipur. However, the Assam Rifles authority refuted the allegations as baseless. The Assam Rifles in a statement denied assaulting the IPS officer by one of its jawan before alleging that the office was not on official duty.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the IPS assocation Assam chapter condemned the alleged “unruly” and “criminal” conduct and the subsequent defamatory allegations by the AR in an official statement. It urged the authority concerned to conduct a fair and quick investigation into the incident and deliver justice.

