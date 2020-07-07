Manipur: Cabinet reshuffled, NPP’s Joykumar gets back three ministries

Conrad Sangma and Y Joykumar with J P Nadda. (File Photo) Conrad Sangma and Y Joykumar with J P Nadda. (File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur and NPP MLA Y Joykumar Singh regained three of his previously held ministries Monday, as the BJP-led government reshuffled portfolios.

The move comes almost two weeks after the reconciliation between the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh met his party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

The government Monday issued an official notification allotting Joykumar the finance, science & technology, and economics and statistics ministries.

CM Biren Singh retains home, personnel, planning, GAD, vigilance, transport, minor irrigation, tourism, minority affairs, OBC & SC, information technology, MAHUD, horticulture and soil conservation, and any other department not specifically allocated.

Y Joykumar was stripped of all his portfolios on April 9, after he allegedly made a controversial remark against Biren Singh over rice distribution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly two months after the incident, the BJP government inducted a Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA in the Cabinet, which aggravated the crisis within the ruling coalition. NPP is one of the major allies of the coalition, with four MLAs supporting the government.

On June 17, the four NPP legislators withdrew their support and resigned as ministers. Following the NPP were three BJP MLAs, one AITC legislator and one Independent, rendering the government a minority. The breakaway group of the coalition then forged an alliance with the Congress, putting the government’s survival at stake.

However, on June 25, NPP chief Conrad Sangma announced they would continue to support the BJP-led government. The NPP’s decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda assured the party their grievances would be addressed.

