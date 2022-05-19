Manipur cabinet approves plastic, tourism policies for 2022

Manipur’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the state government’s policy to tackle the multi-faceted plastic pollution by regulating the use of plastics. It also approved the state tourism policy for 2022.

Kh Tomba, a scientist with the Manipur Pollution Control Board, said the plastic policy was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s objective to phase out single-use plastic by 2022.

He said after the implementation of the new policy, the permitted thickness of single-use plastic carry bags would be increased gradually in line with the instructions of the environment ministry. At present, the permitted thickness for single-use carry bags is 50 microns, he said.

Any person found dealing in or using plastic items in contravention of the rules stipulated in the policy would face imprisonment up to five years, with a fine extendable up to Rs 1 lakh, he said.

The scientist said the new policy was likely to be implemented within a week. “The new policy will substantially reduce the impact of plastic waste on the environment. Once it is fully implemented, a directive would be issued to the dealers, shopkeepers to empty all their stocks,” he said.

The cabinet meeting reviewed the progress of the government’s 100 Action Points for First 100 Days, announced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in March.

The cabinet also resolved to double the width of 79 roads—57 of them in the Greater Imphal area, 10 in other district headquarters in the valley and 12 roads in the hill district headquarters.