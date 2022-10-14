No govt jobs, benefits for family with over four children: Manipur Cabinet

Manipur Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the establishment of Manipur State Population Commission as an ordinance, which will bring in the four-child norm as eligibility for families to avail benefits of government schemes, including jobs.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who on Friday said that the decision was taken taking into account the limited resources of the state. “Considering the economy and available resources, we have to come up with our own planning. The decision is also related to the upcoming State Population Commission,” said the CM.

Also read | Manipur CM Biren Singh: 48 foreigners held in drive against illegal immigrants

Government spokesperson Dr Sapam Ranjan said under the Manipur State Population Commission, “if a man fathers more than four children from now on, no government benefit will be provided to any member of the family”.

The Manipur Assembly had unanimously adopted a private member’s resolution to establish the population commission in the recently concluded budget session. Then JD(U) MLA Kh Joykisan now BJP) had raised the issue of alleged infiltration of outsiders into the state.

The MLA had claimed that there was a population growth of 153.3 per cent in the hill districts of Manipur from 1971 to 2001, which went up to 250 per cent between 2001 and 2011, Ranjan said.