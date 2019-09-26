Manipur cabinet discusses legalisation of Cannabis in state

Manipur state cabinet Thursday in principle agreed to legalised plantation of Cannabis for the use of medical and industrial purpose.

While the meeting remained inconclusive to take a concrete decision, the matter has been deferred to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Government spokesperson Th. Radheshyam Singh said the cabinet had discussed in length the matter of legalisation of Cannabis in the state but remained inconclusive.

The cabinet meeting minutely discussed on the policies being adopted by others states that have legalised plantation of Cannabis, Singh said.

He said that the state is considering to adopt similar policies but feasible to the situation of Manipur.

Singh, however, said that a concrete decision would be taken only after due consultation with experts and the public.

Last week, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that his government is planning to legalise Cannabis solely for the use medicinal and industrial purposes.

Thursday’s cabinet meeting also resolved to double the excise duty of import of Indian Made Foreign Liquor for the use of security forces. As many as 53 agenda was placed before the cabinet.