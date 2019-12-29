Manipur cabinet approves ILP implementation from January 1

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh (File Photo) Manipur chief minister Biren Singh (File Photo)

The state cabinet Sunday gave its approval to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur effective January 1, 2020, government spokesperson, Th Bishwajit Singh said.

Briefing media persons after the cabinet meeting, Singh said today’s discussion largely focused on how to address the “common issue” at hand rather than going into the technical details of the regulation (ILP).

“A draft has been prepared on how to go about with the initial implementation of the regulation and issue permits for different classes of people based on their purpose of visit to the state”, he said.

He, however, said a lot of work remains to be done on the kinds of criteria and rules and regulations to be enforced when implementing the ILP system. The main focus of the Government is to give maximum protection to the indigenous people and at the same time ensure that the implementation of the regulation does not affect the interest of anyone.

“We are all Indian citizens. We have to ensure that every citizen of the country should be allowed to move freely without any hardship. To do so we will further consult with the experts”, he added.

With regards to the base year on specification of indigenous people of the state, the government spokesperson said that it will be fixed only after carrying out the NRC exercise.

On Saturday, a meeting of the state administrations was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat chaired by CM Biren. The meeting was attended by Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr. J. Suresh Babu, LM Khaute DGP Manipur, DCs and SPs all the districts concerned.

According to reliable sources, the meeting decided that DCs will issue the ILP passes which will be made available at the entry like Mao, Jiribam, Behiang, Moreh, Singjol, Manipur Bhavans and Airports.

A temporary pass for 15 days will cost Rs 100 while labourers can procure a 6 months pass for the same amount. Frequent visitors can procure a 6 month pass at the cost of Rs. 1000.

The ILP system was extended to Manipur on December 11 two days after the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extended the regulation in the state on the floor of the parliament.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App