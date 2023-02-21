Manipur proposes to spend Rs 35,022 crore for 2023-24

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday tabled the budget estimate for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an expenditure proposal of Rs 35,022 crore from the consolidated state fund. The expenditure estimate for 2022-23 was Rs 34,930 crore.

Elaborating on the budget estimate, the chief minister said the total receipts are estimated at Rs 34,131 crore. The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 27,547 crore and capital receipts at Rs 6,584 crore, he added. The total estimates of the state’s own tax and non-tax receipts are Rs 3,200 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively.

The total revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 20,292 crore and capital outlay is estimated at Rs 10,013 crore.

Biren Singh further informed the House that the budget deficit is estimated at Rs 891 crore, which is a reduction from last year’s budget deficit of Rs 1,230 crore. “We will continue to consolidate our finances. Fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 2,760 crore. This is 6.1% of the GSDP. During 2023-24, the total outstanding debt as a percentage of GSDP is projected at 39.93%,” Singh said, adding that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 45,145 crore.

“The Revised Estimate expenditure for 2022-23 is Rs 35,882 crore. Revenue receipts and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 24,448 crore and Rs 9,252 crore, respectively in Budget Estimates for 2022-23. This has now been revised to Rs 25,601 crore and Rs 9,836 crore in RE 2022-23, respectively,” Singh added.