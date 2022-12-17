scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Manipur-bound truck set ablaze in Nagaland following Mao-Southern Angami tension

The incident came in the wake of the ‘ban’ imposed by the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) on members of the Mao tribe of Manipur from entering the Southern Angami-dominated area in Nagaland since December 15.

Saturday’s incident occurred at Vishuma under Khuzhama police station, Nagaland.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A Manipur-bound freight truck was set on fire in Nagaland Saturday.

The incident came in the wake of the ‘ban’ imposed by the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) on members of the Mao tribe of Manipur from entering the Southern Angami-dominated area in Nagaland since December 15.

Saturday’s incident occurred at Vishuma under Khuzhama police station, Nagaland.

According to the police, individuals believed to be members of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) checked the documents of every Imphal-bound truck and detained a truck belonging to a member of the Mao community. Later, the suspected SAYO members set the truck on fire.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

An official team led by Mao MLA Losii Dikho accompanied by the top brass of the Manipur Police and Home commissioner took stock of the situation.

On December 7, SAPO announced the ‘ban’ in response to the “act of illegal aggression” by the Mao Council and the Manipur government in the ‘disputed’ Kezoltsa area along the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Earlier this year, SAPO had imposed an indefinite blockade on National Highway-2 along the Manipur-Nagaland border over the same boundary issue disrupting supply routes to Manipur. The blockade was called off following the intervention by the governments of both states.

Advertisement

Kezoltsa is a thickly forested area on the periphery of the picturesque Dzukou Valley, bordering Nagaland and Manipur. The Valley, spread over the two states, has traditionally been a bone of contention between the Mao Nagas of Senapati (Manipur) and the Southern Angami Nagas of Kohima (Nagaland).

While the Maos claim that portions of Dzukou Valley falling in Nagaland belong to them, the Angamis say they are the traditional owners of the portions of the Valley that extend into Manipur.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:45:10 pm
Next Story

SC agrees to hear plea about Allahabad HC not pronouncing verdict after reserving order over 1 year ago

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close