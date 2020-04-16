Manipur: BOSEM launches e-textbook for Class 1 to 10 students

The government has been also sending weblinks of e-books or study materials to parents so that students can access them during the lockdown. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) The government has been also sending weblinks of e-books or study materials to parents so that students can access them during the lockdown. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) Thursday launched an e-textbook for students in class I to X, which will enable them to download the study material online. After Assam, Manipur is the second state in the NorthEast to launch e-textbooks for school children.

The state Education Minister Th. Radheshyam said as many as 71 books will be uploaded initially, of which e-books for class VIII to X have been uploaded, adding that the remaining will be uploaded in another two weeks. Books of Tribal dialects too will be uploaded subsequently.

“The non availability of the textbooks in electronic form has hindered in the development of e-content as study material by various stakeholders, availability of textbooks at times of crisis like present Covid-19 etc,” he said.

The textbooks will be available from the website bosemebook.in as well as through mobile application “Bosem eBook” which can be downloaded from Google Play store. The education minister said, that the web page will have other features in days to come like year-wise instruction to examiners, blue print, teachers guide book and scanned copies of answer scripts of student achievers.

The higher and technical education department of Manipur has also issued instruction to scale up their online teaching-learning procedure.

The department asked all colleges and universities to ensure that study materials are made available on their respective institute’s websites or groups besides uploading lectures on Youtube.

All educational institutes in the state were suspended indefinitely on March 13 due to Covid-19 outbreak. However, with growing apprehension from parents and students due to the prolonged closure, online classes for post-graduate students began on April 6 through ZOOM App ‘MOODLE’.

