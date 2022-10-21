Manipur: BJP suspends former MLA for ‘violating’ party rules

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh on Friday suspended former MLA L Radhakishore from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years.

The suspension order issued by BJP Manipur president, A Sharda Devi said, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the party constitution for violation of the party’s Rules and Regulations under Article XXV. Breach of discipline Clause (c) and (f), I do hereby suspend L. Radhakishore Singh, Ex-MLA of Oinam Mandal from the primary membership of the party for 6 years with immediate effect”.

While the suspension order failed to give a specific reason, a highly placed source from the BJP cited a recent petition filed by the former MLA challenging a government order.

Radhakishore had filed a petition in the High Court of Manipur challenging an order appointing Wabagai MLA Usham Deben as chairman of the Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The former MLA was appointed chairman of the MPCB on March 24, 2017 and has been serving since then. However, on September 20 this year, the additional chief secretary (forest, environment and climate change) issued an order appointing Wabagai MLA Usham Deben as the new chairman of the MPCB.

Aggrieved by the development, Radhakishore filed a petition for annulling the government order appointing Deben as MPCB chairman.

In response to the petition, the high court stayed the appointment order and fixed November 16 as the date for the next hearing.