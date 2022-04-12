Manipur: BJP MLA Diganglung Gangmei elected chairman of Hill Areas Committee

Nungba BJP MLA Diganglung Gangmei was elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) on Tuesday.

The election was held in the HAC room with former minister Letpao Haokip presiding over it.

The HAC of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is empowered to monitor legislation and administration for the hill areas. All 20 MLAs from the hill districts are members of the committee.

“I thank the members of the committee for electing me unopposed. Though I am the chairman, the committee has 19 members with senior legislators having experience in different fields. I will take all the views of the members and anything which will be beneficial for the hills will be considered as per constitutional obligation,” said Gangmei.

Congratulating Gangmei, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government will cooperate with the HAC to further enhance the process of peace and development in the hills of Manipur.

“Congratulations to Honourable MLA Shir Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) on being elected as the chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC). Looking forward to working with you to further enhance the process of peace and development in the hills of Manipur,” tweeted Biren Singh.

A retired IAS officer, Dinganglung Gangmei, was elected to the Assembly for the first time from Nungba constituency in the recently held state polls. He defeated Congress heavyweight Gaikhangam, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, by over 300 votes.

Gangmei graduated in science from the Hindu College and finished his master’s degree in environmental sciences from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. In 2004, he was selected in UPSC exams and allotted Armed Forces HQ Civil Service. He resigned from the Armed Forces HQ in 2007 and joined the Manipur Civil Service (MCS), but resigned from the MCS in 2021 to enter politics.